Nov. 9, 1925 – Dec. 6, 2016

August A. “Pete” Peters, Jr. was born Nov. 9, 1925, to Henrietta Allen and August A. Peters Sr. in Wichita Falls, Texas. Pete died peacefully in his home in Hobbs, N.M., on Dec. 6, 2016, from pancreatic cancer.

Pete married his high school sweetheart, Helen Croft, on July 17, 1946, in Lovell and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. As a young child, Pete moved with his family to Enid, Okla., Cody, Forsythe, Mont., and Lovell. He was active in the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He also loved sports, playing football and baseball.

Pete graduated from Lovell High School in 1943 and joined the Navy that same year. He then attended the University of Colorado, participating in the V-12 program for commissioned officers. While there, Pete was an all-conference football player and received his bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering. Pete was assigned to the USS Columbia for a six-month cruise.

Following his military service, Pete went to work for Ohio Oil Company (later known as Marathon Oil) and worked his way up through Marathon to become a regional superintendent in the West Texas area. He left Marathon in 1967 to start his own business, AA Oilfield Service, which he successfully ran for 30 years. Pete was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Scout master, young men’s president, branch president, bishop, district president, stake president and sealer in the Lubbock, Texas temple. Pete was best known as a man of integrity. He gave generously and anonymously throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, his sister, Jean Campbell of Billings, four children and their spouses: Richard (Ginger), Paula (Robert) Bensing, Barry (Vickie) and Paige (Mike) Cannon, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, Cole Wilson, and a great-grandchild, Hugo Bensing.

