Bobbie Brown work selected for Governor’s Art Exhibition

Bobbie Brown of Lovell is still obsessing with drawing and painting our local sugar factory, so much so that an oil painting of the Lovell landmark has been accepted for the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition and Sale to be held at the Wyoming State Museum Jan. 7 through March 4.

Brown said she’s excited at the prospect of attending the governor’s reception in February in Cheyenne to see all of the works selected from Wyoming artists, 60 in all, including Brown’s fellow Northwest College student Jessica Baglio of Cody and NWC instructor John Giarrizzo.

Approximately 70 pieces of art will be on display at the State Museum, and the purchase award reception is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Artwork included in the governor’s show will be available for purchase by the public.

Now in its 17th year, the juried exhibition was established under an initiative by Gov. Jim Geringer and organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council.

The Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition forms a collection of original Wyoming regional art for display in state offices. Works receiving purchase awards join this growing collection of prestigious art. The state’s five elected officials and representatives from other state agencies participating in the program select the purchase award winners.

Brown is currently an art student at Northwest College, majoring in fine arts with an emphasis on drawing and painting. She enjoys challenges and new experiences, she said, and in that vein has just finished a mural project for the Worland Eastside Elementary School.