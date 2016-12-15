Aug. 31, 1977 – Dec. 7, 2016

Daniel Vance Leithead, 39, died on Dec. 7, 2016, in Lovell. Dan spent most of his life in the state where he had many family members and made many friends. Dan was born in Powell to Vance and Trudy (Beal) Leithead, August 31, 1977.

Raised outside of Lovell, Dan enjoyed the goodness of rural living and a childhood filled with family, animals and enjoying the outdoors. He loved horses and spent lots of time exploring the hills with his favorite horse. He even developed a talent for trick riding. He had the opportunity to work on ranches during several summers of his childhood.

Growing up, Dan participated in lots of church activities, and he was a spiritual person throughout his life. In high school Dan particularly enjoyed wrestling and found a good mentor and friend in his coach, Tony Mullins. Dan was always known for his sense of humor and good heart. He was filled with energy and an ability to make people smile. He was known for being strong, kind and a loyal friend.

After Dan graduated from Lovell High School in 1996, he worked a variety of construction jobs and developed a great talent for working with concrete. He contracted on his own as well as working with other crews. Later in life Dan spent nearly 10 years working in the oil fields in Wyoming and North Dakota. He took pride in his work and was invariably the hardest worker on any crew.

Dan was married in 2003 to his first wife, Heather (Boyle) Leithead. They began raising their family in Casper and had three beautiful children. Dan was a fun and energetic dad, and he loved to bring out the playful side of his young family. He was incredibly proud of his children and loved them very much.

He was creative, kind, adventurous, generous, strong willed and eager to learn. He loved food. Dan was always experimenting with new recipes. He loved to cook and loved to share his talent with others. He was devoted to practicing yoga. Dan took pride in a job well done with everything he pursued.

Dan was father to two daughters and one son, Elizabeth Marie Leithead, Katelyn Nichole Leithead and Austin Daniel Leithead. He is also survived by his parents, Vance and Trudy Leithead, his sister, Amy (Leithead) Moon and her family, and grandparents William and Dorothy Beal.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 12, 2016, in Lovell, followed by burial in the Lovell Cemetery.

