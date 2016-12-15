Eldon Lloyd Jensen

April 16, 1933 – Dec. 4, 2016

Eldon Jensen, 83, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2016, in Elk Grove, Calif. Eldon was born on April 16, 1933, in Cowley to Theron and Veva (Johnson) Jensen. The Jensen family settled in Cowley in the early 1900s.

His grandfather, Lars Jensen, built many of the stone and log cabin homes in Cowley and was the contractor who built Cowley High School. Eldon grew up on a cattle and sugar beet farm in Cowley and graduated from Cowley High School in 1951. During his high school years he played basketball and football, he wrestled and he participated in the FFA and school plays. While attending Brigham Young University, he met and married Patricia L. Chandler of Chico, Calif., on June 6, 1953.

Eldon served in the Army as a draftsman during the Korean War and was stationed in San Francisco and Japan. He returned to Cowley for a short period and then moved to Chico, where he graduated from Chico State University. In 1961, Eldon and his family moved to the Vacaville/Fairfield, Calif., area, where he began his teaching career. Eldon taught at Vacaville and Armijo high schools for more than 40 years and at Solano Community College as a part-time instructor for 20 years. He enjoyed teaching graphic arts, photography, wood shop, drafting, math and science, and he coached wrestling. During the summer months he loved to travel.

Eldon also enjoyed telling stories about his childhood adventures growing up on the farm in Cowley and was an avid reader. His hobbies included woodworking, photography, stained glass and family history.

He is survived by his four children Lora Jensen of Suisun, Bruce (Susan) Jensen of Vacaville, James Lawrence “Larry” (Sharon) Jensen of Elk Grove and Janet (Jose) Perez of Vacaville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers Norman Jensen of Gridley, Calif., Ken (Vicki) Jensen of Turlock, Calif., Edward Jensen of Gridley, Grant (Valerie) Jensen of Greenfield, Calif., and his sister Linda (Vern) Moulton of Eagle Mountain Utah, along with nephews, nieces, cousins and several lifelong friends. Eldon was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Jensen, his parents and brother, Arnold Jensen.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vacaville, Calif.

