From our files | Arts Council begins in North Big Horn County

90 Years Ago, Dec. 24, 1926

The Cowley Progress

Official announcement is made in Warsaw that the Polish Army now has 258,095 soldiers and 179,000 officers, and that the Navy has 2,124 sailors and 236 officers. These forces do not include the militarized police. With the police and special guards on the Russian and Lithuanian frontiers, Poland has nearly 400,000 men under arms. It is thus the greatest military power in central Europe, with an army four times as big as Germany’s and really much stronger than Russia’s.

75 Years Ago, Dec. 25, 1941

The Lovell Chronicle

Penalties for desertion or draft evasion are much more severe in wartime than during peace, state selective service headquarters at Cheyenne said recently. Now that the nation is at war, deserters from the military or naval forces or a registrant who leaves his local board jurisdiction to escape being drafted forfeits his United States citizenship. Such a deserter also loses all right to hold any office of trust or profit under the United States.

50 Years Ago, Dec. 22, 1966

The Lovell Chronicle

Voters in the two Byron school districts Tuesday approved a bond issue in the amount of $875,000 to be used for the construction of a new high school, administrative offices, lunchroom and facilities for kindergarten and first grade.

25 Years Ago, Dec. 19, 1991

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: These Lovell Elementary School kindergarten and transition students sang “Jingle Bells” with enthusiasm at the school Christmas program Tuesday night at the Hyart. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Charlie Watts, James Eggleston, Tanner Emmett, Kody McClure, Travis Harrison, (middle row) Christy Walker, Becca Moore, Morgan Croft, Laura Eckardt, (back row) Christina Undem, Tasha Gould, David Romero and Sarah Schatz.

The formation of an Arts Council is well under way in North Big Horn County. School District No. 2 Supt. Don Bartling is the push behind the new group. Fellow officer Lorece Doerr was chosen

because of her experience with the Park County Arts Council in Cody, where

she was on the board one year and was also president of the Cody Music Club.