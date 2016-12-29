Gilliam wins bowling tourney in Billings

Chester Gilliam of Lovell defeated Mike Chappell of Livingston in a championship match of the senior division (55 and older) by a score of 219-215, at a bowling tournament held at Fireside Lanes in Billings on Dec. 11. In a rematch from last year, Josh Link of Billings defeated Damon Winslow of Billings in the championship match of the junior division (54 and younger) by a score of 247 to 202.

Gilliam went on to challenge Link for Grand Champion. Gilliam claimed the Grand Champion title by defeating Link by a score of 279-223. Link won $276 for winning the junior division plus $25 in the grand championship match. Gilliam claimed $270 plus $75 for the grand championship title.

The high game was posted by Winslow with a 290 game in match play. Honor scores posted were by Damon Winslow (767, 825), Steve Krell (710), Cory Morgan (757) and Link (711). High qualifier for the senior division was Gilliam at 895 for four games. Winslow was the high qualifier of the junior division with a 989 for four games.

There were 69 total bowlers who competed from Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana. There were 42 senior bowlers and 27 junior bowlers. Others from Lovell competing in the tournament were Ron Schmidt, Mike Kitchen and Rick Eades.

The next tournament will be held on January 15 at Cloud Peak Lanes

in Sheridan.