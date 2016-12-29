Leland “Alfred” Barfoot

July 12, 1927 – Dec. 21, 2016

Alfred Barfoot, 89, of Lovell died on Dec. 21, 2016. He was born July 12, 1927, in Burns, Wyo., to Leland and Bernice Barfoot. Alfred married Eva Smith March 26, 1949, in Greeley, Colo.

Alfred’s childhood was spent in the Grover/Hereford, Colo., area. After his father’s accidental death his mom married Harold Golgart. Alfred and Eva farmed and ranched northeast of Nunn, Colo., until he and Eva moved to Galeton, Colo., to open and run the blacksmith and welding shop from 1961 to 1998. During this time he also belonged to the Iron Workers Union, where he worked on the missile sites in Colorado, Wyoming and North Dakota. Retiring in 1998, Alfred and Eva moved to the foot of the Big Horn Mountains in Lovell.

When his grandchildren were born his family name was changed to Gramps. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing stories, shooting sports, raising and riding horses and his time in the mountains. He had many fond memories of the farmers and ranchers he did work for and shared a lasting friendship with all.

Alfred is survived by his daughters Barbara (Bob) Taylor of Greeley and Deb (Ralph) Fink of Lovell, son Lee (Michelle) Barfoot of Milliken, Colo., brother Stanley Barfoot of Greeley, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one great-granddaughter coming in March 2017.

Alfred was preceded in death by his loving wife Eva of 65 years, brother Lorin Barfoot, father Leland Barfoot, mother Bernice Golgart and stepfather Harold Golgart.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, followed by the funeral service at the Stoddard Funeral Home in Greeley. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

