June 1, 1960 – Dec. 5, 2016

Ronald Tucker Tippets, 56, died with courage and grace on Dec. 5, 2016, at North Big Horn Hospital. He had been a resident of the New Horizons Care Center for a number of years.

Ron was born to Eugene and Ruth Tippets on June 1, 1960, in Billings, where he attended public school through his junior year. He then moved with his parents to Cowley, where he graduated from high school in 1979. Ron went on to receive an Associate of Arts degree from Northwest College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Bozeman.

As the youngest of seven children, he was much loved by his family. Ron was preceded in death by his brother Scott Tippets and both of his parents. He is survived by his sisters and brothers: Susan (Rodger) Hagel, Jeanne (Richard) Thielmann, Eileen (Jim) Sennett, Layne Tippets and James Tippets, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt.

Ron lived a quiet life, filled with love for his family and his Savior. He will be greatly missed.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cowley LDS Chapel. Interment was at the Cowley Cemetery.

