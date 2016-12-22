Special Christmas services offered

Local churches will hold special Christmas services and programs this week.

There will be four Christmas Eve services in North Big Horn County on Saturday, Dec. 24, as well as regular Sunday services on Christmas Day.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday as well as a Christmas Day Mass Sunday at 11 a.m. and a New Year’s Day Mass the following Sunday, also at 11 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service with children participating at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

St. John’s will also hold a Christmas Day communion service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. There will be no Sunday school on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The Lovell United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve service featuring scripture reading, singing and candle lighting Saturday at 5 p.m. with the service repeated at 7 p.m. at the Powell United Methodist Church. Lovell members will gather in Fellowship Hall for refreshments following the 5 p.m. service. Christmas morning worship will be held at 11 a.m.

The Deaver United Methodist Church will not have a special service this week, just the regular Sunday service at 9 a.m.

The Lovell Bible Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight vespers service at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring scripture and song. There will be a Christmas morning service at 9 a.m. Sunday but no Sunday school or evening service. Normal services will be held on New Year’s Day.

The Lovell Assembly of God will hold a short Christmas Day service this Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring Christmas carols. There will be no evening service this Sunday. Regular services will be held Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The various wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold sacrament services only Sunday, Dec. 25, and regular services Sunday, Jan. 1.

By David Peck