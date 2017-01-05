Basketball teams fan out for Big Horn Basin Classic

The Lovell High School and Rocky Mountain High School basketball squads will tip off the New Year at the Big Horn Basin Classic Tournament today (Thursday) through Saturday with games played in Cody, Powell, Worland and Thermopolis.

In the boys bracket, Rocky (4-2) will face host team Powell (1-3) tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. If the Grizz defeat the Panthers, they will meet the winner of the Greybull-Thermopolis game Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Powell. If they fall, Rocky will meet the loser of the Greybull-Thermop game Friday at 3 p.m. in Powell.

The Lovell Bulldogs (3-2) will open their tournament play against Wind River (6-1) Friday at noon in Cody. If the Bulldogs win, they will face the winner of the Lander-Burlington game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cody. If the Bulldogs fall, they will meet the loser of the Lander-Burlington game at 6 p.m. Friday in Cody.

Cody bracket first-round games also include Worland (1-3) vs. Riverside (0-2) today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. in Worland and Lander (4-2) vs. Burlington (1-3) Friday at 1:30 p.m. Powell bracket first-round games include Greybull (1-3) vs. Thermopolis (1-5) today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. in Greybull, Buffalo (3-3) vs. Wright (5-2) Friday at noon and Glenrock (2-3) vs. Wyoming Indian (6-3) Friday at 1:30. Cody (4-3) receives a first-round bye.

The Cody and Powell brackets will continue through the semifinals, after which the third-place and championship games will be held Saturday in Cody at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

Girls action

The Lady Grizzlies (5-1) will tip off the tournament by facing Buffalo (2-4) Friday at 12:30 p.m. in

Thermopolis. If they win, they will meet the winner of the Powell-Glenrock game at 6:30 p.m. in Thermopolis. If they fall, they will face the loser of the Powell-Glenrock game Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Thermop.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs (2-3) will meet Wind River (0-7) Friday at 2 p.m. in Worland. If they win, they will advance to meet the winner of the Lander-Burlington game Friday at 8 p.m. at Worland High School. If they lose, they will face the loser of the Lander-Burlington game Friday at 5 p.m. at WHS.

Worland bracket first-round games include Cody (2-5) vs. Riverside (0-5) Friday at 11 a.m. and Lander (2-4) vs. Burlington (0-4) Friday at 12:30 p.m. Thermopolis bracket first-round games include Powell (3-1) vs. Glenrock (1-4) Friday at 11 a.m., Wyoming Indian (7-2) vs. Wright (4-4) Friday at 2 p.m. and Thermopolis (3-3) vs. Greybull (3-2) today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. Worland (1-2) receives a first-round bye.

The Worland and Thermop brackets will continue through to 3 p.m. games Saturday with the third-place game in Thermopolis and the championship game in Worland.

Junior Varsity action

The Lovell Bulldogs junior varsity squad will kick off the JV portion of the tournament by facing Wind River Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Livingston Elementary School in Cody then will take on Lander Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Livingston Gym.

The Lady Bulldog JVs will face Ten Sleep’s varsity team Friday at 11 a.m. at the Worland auxiliary gym, then will face Lander at 5 p.m. Friday at the auxiliary gym.

The Rocky JV boys will open up the JV tournament, facing host team Powell today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. in Powell. The Grizz will possibly play another game on Saturday, but it is to be determined.

The Lady Grizzly JVs will face Buffalo Friday at 11 a.m. at Thermopolis Middle School and Glenrock Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at TMS.

Wrestling

The Lovell grapplers will open up 2017 by hosting the Big Horn County Triangular today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. at Johnny Winterholler Gymnasium. The Bulldogs will face Greybull/Riverside at 7 p.m. and Rocky at 8 p.m.

“Because of low numbers for all three teams, it’s going to come down to the matches that are wrestled and which athlete wants it more,” Lovell coach Nick DeWitt said.

The Rocky Mountain Grizz will face Greybull/Riverside at 6 p.m. and host team Lovell at 8 p.m.

Saturday, the Lovell and Rocky grapplers will participate in the Shoshoni Wrangler Duals at 9 a.m.

By Sam Smith