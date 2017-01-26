Chronicle staff brings home many awards

The staff of the Lovell Chronicle brought home numerous awards from the 118th Wyoming Press Association Annual Winter Convention held at Little America in Cheyenne over the weekend.

Chronicle staffers received 16 individual Pacemaker Awards for excellence in a variety of categories.

Reporter Patti Carpenter won a first place Public Service Award for her series of articles for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with judges stating: “This series thoughtfully illustrates a dark issue in society, providing both personal accounts and staggering statistics that provoke thought and discussion. These stories were thoroughly researched and masterfully put together, resulting in work that could very well avoid potential victims, or lend support to existing ones. Impeccably done.”

Carpenter also won two second-place Pacemakers for photography in the sports action category for a rodeo photo and in the portrait/personality category for a photo entitled “Stealing the show” of a little girl at a local school concert.

Production manager Karlie Voss was awarded a second-place Pacemaker for ad design in the institutional ad category for a WYDOT Wyoming 511 ad and second place in the merchandise category for a Red Apple Supermarket 70th anniversary ad. A judge wrote of the Red Apple ad: “This ad caught my eye as soon as I saw it. The angled text with the ghost “7” was my favorite part. Nice use of fonts, too.”

Designer Dustin McClure was awarded an honorable mention Pacemaker in the best designed ad category for the 2016 Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce spring banquet ad. A judge wrote: “The image is well placed with the couple’s eyes effectively drawing the reader’s eye to the time, date and details for the event down the side of the page. Nice job!”

Sportswriter Sam Smith won honorable mention recognition in the sports news category for his article about the Rocky Mountain High School wrestling team’s “best state finish ever” at the 2016 State Wrestling Tournament. A judge wrote: “Nice summary of a complex event.”

Chronicle editor David Peck won a first-place Pacemaker in the general news category for his story about the announcement that the Wyo-Ben plant would be closing. The judge wrote: “Both technically and stylistically well written, keeping the reader’s attention to the very last line. This story is a perfect example of industry writing that provides information but keeps it interesting and still manages to put a personal angle on it. Perfect balance of information and direct quotes. Impeccable work.”

Peck also won first place for photography in the general news category for his shot of LHS Principal Scott O’Tremba being covered by Silly String at the end of the 2016 LHS commencement.

Peck received a second-place Pacemaker in the news feature category for his article about Dr. Scott Acton riding his bicycle around the world to promote the James Webb Space Telescope. A judge wrote: “Incredible subject and very well written.

The Chronicle editor also received a second-place award in the sports news story category for a piece about the Lovell Bulldogs’ 13-10 overtime loss to Glenrock in the 2015 football semifinals. A judge wrote: “Good analysis. It can be tough writing up a loss, and the reporter got the most out of the coach.”

Peck won second place for a series of three sports columns and second place for photography in the sports feature category for his front page photo of the inaugural Big Horn Canyon Half Marathon.

The Chronicle staff won second place for the 2016 Lovell Mustang Days historical edition that featured the history of the Western Sugar factory. A judge wrote: “Lots of great historical photos, ad package well done. This is a good read. Lovell should be proud of this publication.”

The staff won second place in the open page design category for a sports page in the summer of 2016 with Lovell Mustang Wyatt Horrocks swinging the bat across six columns at the top of the page. A judge wrote: “The design of this page makes it a winner. A great way to celebrate the kids’ participation. Good flow for the reader.”

The Chronicle staff also won honorable mention recognition in the front page design category.

By David Peck