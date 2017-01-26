Jan. 12, 1949 – Jan. 19, 2017

Connie Kay Good, 68, of Lovell died Jan. 19, 2017, at Advanced Care Medical Center in Billings. Connie was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Powell to John and Beverly (Keller) Gibson.

She attended Powell Public Schools and was a member of the Girl Scouts of America. She married

Lowell Sorenson on Oct. 22, 1966, in Powell. They have two sons, Larry and Travis. They divorced in 1986.

Connie married the late Gary Good on Oct. 14, 1991, in Rawlins. Connie has been a resident of New Horizons Care Center since 2013.

She is survived by her parents, John and Beverly Gibson of Powell; sons Larry (Rose) Sorenson of Loveland, Colo., and Travis (Shawn) Sorenson of Belle Fourche, S.D.; grandchildren Allison Thornton of Ozark, Mo., Ashleigh (Sam) Reid of Rapid City, S.D., and Travis Sorenson Jr. of Belle Fourche; great-grandchildren Hailie Loeffler and William Zeibell of Ozark, Mo.; brothers Jack (Peggy) Gibson of Rexburg, Idaho, and Stewart Gibson of Powell; sister Toni (Ray) Cartwright of Kingman, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation/viewing was held at Haskell Funeral Home on Monday evening, Jan. 23, 2017, and again prior to services at the Lovell LDS Stake Center in Lovell on Tuesday. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the Stake Center, followed by a luncheon immediately after services. Interment was at 1:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.

The family offers a special thank you to Connie’s many caregivers at New Horizons Care Center and her special angel MaryJane Watson of Lovell.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Haskell Funeral Home.

