Crawford, Vezain win titles in Pavillion

Rocky Mountain High School senior wrestlers Brian Crawford and Garrett Vezain took the gold in their respective weight classes at the Don Runner Invitational over the weekend in Pavillion.

As a team, the Grizz placed sixth with 108 points, 39.5 points behind Lovell and four points ahead of Pinedale.

“That was kind of nice to see that we placed that high with six wrestlers,” coach Josh Collins said. “All of our seniors placed, too, which was wonderful.”

After receiving a bye in the first round at 120 pounds, Crawford (14-0) pinned Jonathan Hagen of Thermopolis in 5:15 and stuck Jacob Snell of Pinedale in the quarterfinals in 3:26. In the semifinals, Crawford pinned Kyle Laird of Wind River in one minute before winning a close 2-0 decision over JJ Seaman of H.E.M. to win the title.

“His opponent stalled a lot and that’s why it was a closer match,” Collins said. “He wrestled hard and never gave up. The senior came out first and that was nice to see.”

After receiving a bye in the first round and a bye in the second, Vezain (14-1) stuck Steven Monson of Wright in the quarterfinals in 13 seconds and pinned Kolby Carson of Pinedale in the semifinals in 1:23. It didn’t take long for Vezain to win the title as he stuck Cutter Foster of Rawlins in 32 seconds.

“He wrestled three matches and pinned them all,” Collins said.

Sophomore Kyle Hoyt (11-4) placed third at 182 pounds. Hoyt received a bye in the first and second rounds and pinned teammate Austin Grohman in the quarterfinals in 49 seconds. In the semifinals, Hoyt fell to Ethan Fenus of Mountain View in 48 seconds but bounced back in the consolation semifinal round to pin Tyson Tobar of Thermopolis in 4:06. Hoyt stuck Tyson Condos of Mountain View in 2:56 to take third.

“That was nice to see him wrestle hard and come out with third,” Collins said.

Senior Trevan Lytle got off to a good start at 138 by beating Jared Wilkerson of Lovell 11-1 in the first round, but he fell to Donny Proffit of Kemmerer in the second round in 1:09 to drop into the consolation bracket.

Lytle battled hard through the consolation bracket as he pinned Caleb Bottom of Greybull/Riverside in 2:16, pinned Dawson Looper of Wind River in 2:43, beat Hayden Bruce of Big Piney 13-5 and stuck Garrett Lake of Wind River in 4:07 before falling to Kadon DeWitt of Shoshoni in the consolation semifinals in 4:51. With the loss, Lytle wrestled for fifth place but fell to Rick Nate of Cokeville 12-1 to finish sixth.

“That was amazing,” Collins said. “He wrestled hard, never gave up and just kept wrestling. That’s what I expect with all my wrestlers, to keep wrestling and never give up.”

Sophomore Nathan Hatch went 2-2 at 170 pounds as he pinned Tanner Hansen of Big Piney in the second round in 1:43 and Noel Aguirre of Big Piney in the fourth round of the consolation bracket in 2:48.

Junior Austin Grohman competed at 182 pounds.

The Grizz will travel to the Moorcroft Invitational starting Friday at 1 p.m. and continuing on Saturday at 9 a.m.

By Sam Smith