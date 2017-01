Darold Dean Bulanek

Darold Dean Bulanek, 69, of Deaver died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at this home in Deaver.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held in Texas at a later date.

Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell is in charge of arrangements.

