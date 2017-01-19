Aug. 24, 1931 – Jan. 12, 2017

Donald LeRoy McCracken Sr., 85, of Billings died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his home.

He was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Billings, the sixth child of Fred and Hazel (McCarty) McCracken.

Don spent his childhood in Billings, attending Garfield Elementary and Lincoln Jr. High, and graduated from Billings Senior High, class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. After being honorably discharged, he served in the Army Reserves for the next eight years.

Don married Betty Lillian Leikam in 1951. They raised their three boys, Don, Mike and Steve, in Billings and Lovell, where Don worked for Great Western Sugar Company. He worked 48 campaigns starting in high school on the 4-12 shift high stacking sugar. He retired as a shift superintendent in Billings. After retirement Don served as a board member for the Senior Citizens Center and the North Side Task Force.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing with his family. Don was a master fisherman, and fish truly feared his name.

Don was preceded in death by his dear wife, Betty, his parents and siblings Dorothy Lockren, Guy, George, Robert and Ralph. He was also preceded in death by his son Donald LeRoy McCracken Jr., daughter-in-law Darlene McCracken and friend Ella Pratt.

He is survived by his sister Marge Hudson of California, daughter-in-law Shelley McCracken, sons Michael Edward (Sharon) McCracken of Cowley and Steve McCracken of Billings, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and his companion Arlene Bratcher of Billings.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Mountview Cemetery.

Memorials in Don’s name may be made to Compassus Home Health, 2110 Overland Ave., Suite 114, Billings, MT 59102.

Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences can be sent through www.cfgbillings.com through “Our Families.”

