Local swimmers take second in Worland

The Powell High School swim team traveled to Cody for a dual meet Friday and took second at the Worland Invitational Saturday.

Lovell High School junior Hudson Wilkerson won the one-meter dive with a score of 217.85 and placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming in with a time of 1:22.46. He also participated on the 200-yard freestyle relay “A” team that won the event with a time of 1:50.95 and on the 400-yard freestyle relay “C” team that placed third with a time of 5:00.21.

LHS junior and brother Dillinger Wilkerson placed third in the 200 free, swimming in at 2:16.55, and qualified for state in the 100 free with a third-place time of 58.25 seconds. He also participated on 200-medley relay “B” team that placed second with a time of 2:10.91 and on the 200 free relay “A” team with Hudson and LHS sophomore Chris Lopez.

Lopez placed second in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 1:23.31, and placed fifth in the 100 free, swimming in at 59.82 seconds. He also participated on the 200-medley relay “B” team with Dillinger Wilkerson and on 200 free relay “A” team with the Wilkerson brothers.

Rocky Mountain High School junior Jared Fuller placed third in the 50 free, swimming in at 27.77 seconds, and placed sixth in the 100 free, finishing the event at 1:00.66. He competed on the 200 medley relay “A” team that won the event with a time of 1:58.29 and on the 400 free relay “B” team that placed second with a time of 4:20.77.

RMHS freshman Richard Spann qualified for State in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 1:06.06 and in the 200 individual medley with a second-place time of 2:18.85. He also participated on the 400 free relay “A” team that won the event with a time of 4:07.54 and on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Fuller.

As a team, Powell defeated Cody 130-38.

Worland Invite

Saturday at the Worland Invitational, Hudson Wilkerson got his name added to the PHS Hall of Fame as he placed second with a score of 246.5 points. His score is the fifth highest score in PHS history. He also placed 12th in the 50 free, swimming in at 27.19 seconds. Hudson also competed on the 200 free relay “A” team that placed sixth with a time of 1:49.87, and on the 400 free relay “B” team that placed fourth with a time of 4:10.76.

Dillinger Wilkerson placed seventh in the 50 free, touching the wall in 26.57 seconds, and placed ninth in the 100 backstroke, finishing the event in 1:15.17. He also participated on the 200 medley relay “B” team that placed sixth with a time of 2:02.94 and on the 200 free relay “A” team with Hudson and Lopez.

Lopez qualified for the State meet in the 100 free with an eighth-place time of 58.85 seconds and placed 15th in the 50 free, swimming in at 27.57 seconds. He also competed on the 200-medley relay “A” team that placed third with a time of 1:54.12, and on the 200 free relay “A” team with the Wilkerson brothers.

Fuller qualified for State in the 100 butterfly with an eighth-place time of 1:12.58 and placed 17th in the 100 breaststroke, finishing the event in 1:23.42. He also competed on the 200 medley relay “B” team with Dillinger Wilkerson and on the 400 free relay “B” team with Hudson Wilkerson.

Spann qualified for State in the 100 free with a third-place time of 55.99 seconds and in the 100 breaststroke with a sixth-place time of 1:14.24. He also participated on the 400 free relay “A” team that placed second with a time of 3:54.75 and on the 200-medley relay “A” team with Lopez.

As a team, the Panthers placed second with 277.5 points, just 9.5 points behind Lander and 75.5 points ahead of host team Worland.

The Panthers faced Cody again Tuesday for a dual meet in Cody. As a team, Powell defeated the Broncs 123-43.

Next up for Powell is the Lander Invitational Saturday at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Powell will host Cody for a dual meet at 5 p.m.

By Sam Smith