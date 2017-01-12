April 27, 1953 – Jan. 4, 2017

Lonnie Dean Brinkerhoff, 63, of Lovell died Jan. 4, 2017, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings.

Lonnie was born April 27, 1953, to Merlin Silas and Geraldine Susie Walker Brinkerhoff at the family farm west of Greybull.

Lonnie married Laurie Christopherson, (later divorced) and born to this union were three children, Merlin Brinkerhoff, Shari Miller and Jeremy Brinkerhoff.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Herb and Bob Brinkerhoff; two sons, Merlin and Jeremy Brinkerhoff, and numerous other relatives.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Shari (John) Miller of Powell; sisters Becky (Bill) Welden of Byron and Julie (Larry) McDonald of Medford, Ore., and step-father Ed (Dot) Davis of Lovell. Lonnie had seven grandchildren, Dylan, Jazmyn and Sidney See, Jeremy Brinkerhoff, Adelia Poole and Aramonie and Eremon Brinkerhoff.

Lonnie always had an optimistic attitude and loved whomever he came in contact with; he had a ray of sunshine about him. Lonnie was known as the “greeter” at New Horizons Care Center. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial services were held Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Lovell, and burial was at the Byron Cemetery.

