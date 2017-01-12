Lovell resident just an old-fashioned gal at heart

Lovell resident Janet McBride finds dressing up in 1900s era costumes fun, and she finds making those costumes and showing them off in local parades equally enjoyable.

McBride recently took first place in the Advanced Embroidery international design contest for the intricate machine made lace and embroidery work she created using the digital patterns offered by the company.

She said she learned to “digitize” patterns through her employment in an embroidery shop in the

state of Washington. She enjoyed the work so much that she bought her own equipment and continued doing it as a hobby, combining her love for 1900s fashion and her own creative twist to her projects long after she discontinued her employment with the shop.

Though automated, McBride said the digitization process is complex and it took her about a month to perfect her skills. When she moved to Wyoming via Nebraska four years ago, she began ramping up those efforts and, so far, has created five elaborate outfits which she has worn in local parades in Lovell and Cody.

She said she wore the costumes in the parades while on horseback at first, but quickly realized that the massive amount of fabric required for the outfits (a minimum of five yards for a skirt alone) was too cumbersome, so she began walking in the parades or riding on floats. In the past few years, she has appeared as Irma on behalf of the Irma Hotel in the Cody parade, riding alongside Buffalo Bill on the hotel’s float.

McBride said she feels she was born in the wrong era, at least fashion-wise. Once she began recreating outfits from the turn of the century era there was no stopping her, combining colors and elaborate patterns that were reserved only for the very wealthy back in those days.

She said she started buying the digital designs back in 2005. Since then she has perfected the art of applying the elaborate designs to her old-fashioned outfits, which often include hats, gloves, garters, umbrellas and other accessories from the long gone era.

Buying the equipment to make the costumes is no small investment. McBride said a “starter” sewing machine capable of this type of work, like the Brother P7600 she uses, can cost upwards of $10,000. To offset the costs of her enjoyable but pricey hobby, she sells some items online and locally at Bumble Bee Soup Design.

In addition to her lace and embroidery work, she is also an accomplished photographer, selling cards and making embroidered pouches filled with lavender and other crafty items.

The Advanced Embroidery contest isn’t McBride’s first win. She also won a contest in 2008 for a design she created that incorporated boxing gloves to portray the fight against breast cancer. She has also won awards for her machine embroidery work at a fair in Washington State.

To see more of McBride’s work, check out her Facebook page called Ricochet West Creations.

By Patti Carpenter