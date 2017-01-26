Feb. 20, 1935 – Dec. 26, 2016

Roberta Stevens Isom, 81, was born to Chester and Rebecca Bischoff Stevens in Cowley on Feb. 20, 1935. She was the first child in a family of six children. She had twin brothers, Stanley Bischoff

(MyrLene Jones) Stevens and Wesley Bischoff (Joan Matheson) Stevens, who were followed by Julia Stevens Stacy, Stephen Robert (Linda Wilson) Stevens and Conalyn Stevens (Elden) Sanders.

Roberta attended school in Lovell, graduating in 1952. After graduation she attended a nursing school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While there she married Guy Franklin (Frank) Isom, and the couple was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 17, 1956. They had two children, Rozanne Isom Loynd and Marc Andrew Isom, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Roberta and Frank made their home in Idaho Falls as dairymen and farmers. After selling their dairy they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines. When it was time for them to return there was a coup, which threatened their safety en route to the airport. They served a second mission at the visitors center at the Idaho Falls Temple.

Roberta died Dec. 26, 2016, at home with her daughter and husband close-by. Her husband of 60 years died Jan. 11, 2017, just 16 days after her death. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Justin James Isom. She is survived by all her siblings, two children, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Both she and her husband are buried in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.

