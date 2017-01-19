Dec. 16, 1931 – Dec. 27, 2016

It is with saddened hearts the family announced the death of Roy Phillip Snell on Dec. 27, 2016. Roy was born in Byron on Dec. 16, 1931. He was the fifth son of LeRoy and Bessie Snell.

In his younger years Roy worked on the family farm and ranch, graduated from Byron High School, where he was extremely active in sports, and served an LDS mission to the Eastern States Mission. He met his wife of 60 years, Marian Tuttle of Cody, while attending Northwest Community College in Powell. They were married on July 6, 1956.

Roy joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and attended the Officer’s Training Program and the Municipal University of Omaha, now University of Nebraska-Omaha, completing a bachelor’s degree in general education. After several years in the Strategic Air Command, he became a career rescue pilot, flying the HC-130.

Roy’s career took the family to military bases in Guam, Bermuda, New Hampshire and the Azores, Portugal. He spent one tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired as a major from the U.S. Air Force after his last tour of duty at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Upon retirement he continued his education with an additional associate’s degree from Weber State University. People may remember him from time he spent working for the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Postal Service in the years following his military service.

With his natural curiosity, physical prowess and love of nature, Roy engaged in activities available to him throughout the years: diving for shells in Guam and Bermuda, scouring antique auctions and repairing treasured clocks in New Hampshire. He was always fishing, hunting and sometimes golfing. Roy will be remembered by family and friends as someone who was happiest when flying a plane, repairing something broken or learning something new. In his later years, he focused on building relationships with his children and grandchildren and there are many beautiful memories of a gentle, caring soul who dearly loved his wife.

He is survived by his wife Marian G. Snell (Tuttle); daughters A. Kaye (Leroy) Moulding and Pamala J. Snell (Ted Nolan); son Eric D. Snell (Alisa Larson); and 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, his siblings Russ (Pearl Ann) Snell, Ray Snell, Darwin (Pat) Snell and Maxine (Snell) Brinkerhoff will mourn his passing.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Bessie; brothers Ivan, Hillman and Cliff Snell; and sisters Cleo Snell and LaRue Snell Knowlden.

A private graveside service was held on Jan. 4 in Plain City, Utah.

Paid obituary

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101