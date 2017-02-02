Bulldog grapplers take fourth in Greybull

The Lovell High School wrestling team wrestled Moorcroft’s JV and varsity teams Friday and took fourth Saturday at the Greybull Memorial Tournament to complete a busy week.

On Jan. 24 in Powell, the Bulldogs fell to Powell 65-7, picking up wins from seniors Joey Mickelson (major decision) and Jaret Collins (decision).

Friday, Lovell fell to Moorcroft 65-15 in Greybull. Bulldog winners were freshman Quinton Hecker (decision), Mickelson (pin) and Collins (pin).

Greybull Memorial

Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, the Bulldogs as a team scored 96 points, five points ahead of Rocky Mountain and 66 points behind Rawlins.

Collins took the gold at heavyweight. After receiving a bye in the first round, Collins didn’t take long to pin Kalvin Brown of Wyoming Indian in the quarterfinals (11 seconds) and Brooks Woody of Shoshoni in the semifinals (39 seconds). In the championship match, Collins took down Terrance McLaughlin of Powell in 1:07.

“He shows up and gets to work in every match,” coach Nick DeWitt said.

Freshman Coy Trainor placed second at 220 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round and in the quarterfinals, Trainor stuck Kie Foster of Rawlins in the semifinals in 3:47 before falling to Solomon Petz of Moorcroft 10-3 in the championship match.

Mickelson took third at 145 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, Mickelson fell to Dakota Collea 6-5 in the quarterfinals. After receiving another bye in the consolation second round, Mickelson pinned Slater Coffee of Lander in the consolation third round in 1:08 and won by injury default over Koy Myers of Thermopolis in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Mickelson avenged his loss to Collea earlier in the tournament and beat him 12-4.

Hecker placed fourth at 106 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, Hecker pinned Alex Knight of Moorcroft in the quarterfinals in 27 seconds and fell to Dakota Baker of Rawlins 10-0 in the semifinals. Hecker bounced back to pin Josh Lackey of Thermopolis in the consolation semifinals in 2:49 before falling to Mica Herrera of Moorcroft 4-0 in the third-place match.

Sophomore Kaleb Snyder went 2-2 at 120 pounds by pinning Lloyd O’Neill of Moorcroft in the consolation second round in 58 seconds and Erik Miller of Rawlins in the third round in 53 seconds.

Sophomore Jack Steed went 2-2 at 126 pounds by pinning Dylan DeBolt in the first round in 3:30 and Chase White of Thermopolis in the quarterfinals in 2:47.

Sophomore Alex Nicholson went 1-2 at 132 pounds, pinning Cole Boardman of Rocky Mountain in the first round in 1:57.

Sophomore Mikel May went 1-2 at 152 pounds, pinning Jon Harvey at Thermopolis in the quarterfinals in 2:58.

Other Bulldog wrestlers competing in Greybull were junior Logan Nunn at 145 pounds, sophomore Kelly Powell at 170 pounds and sophomore Kerry Powell at 182 pounds.

“Overall, the team wrestled a lot better than the previous duals throughout the week,” DeWitt said. “There were some minor mistakes and falling too far behind that cost us a few close matches.”

The Bulldogs will travel to Riverton for the Ron Thon Invitational Friday and Saturday with wrestling scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on both days.

“It’s going to be tough,” DeWitt said. “We’re going to be able to take our full squad for the first time this season. I look forward to watching a few of our varsity kids as they have a good chance of making it deep into the tournament.”

By Sam Smith