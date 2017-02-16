Charles Richard “Rik” Lawrence Collins

May 31, 1961 – Feb. 6, 2017

Charles Richard Lawrence Collins, 55, died on Feb. 6, 2017, in Billings with his family by his side.

He was born May 31, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Lawrence and Shirley Collins. Rik grew

up with three brothers and one sister. He attended and graduated from Aloha High School in Oregon and raised six children.

Rik spent 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and also served in the Army Reserve as a tank commander. In 2010, Rik had his first stroke and was cared for by family for seven years before his recent health issues.

His interests included family, video games, football, junk food and shopping.

Rik is survived by his six children, Cassandra Collins, Samantha Collins, Rebecca Collins, Whitney Young, Parker Collins and Cera Collins, as well as three brothers, one sister and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Interment of cremains was in Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.haskellfuneralhome.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101