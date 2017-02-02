March 13, 1947 – Jan. 14, 2017

Darold Dean Bulanek, 69, was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on March 13, 1947, and died peacefully on Jan. 14, 2017, at his home in Deaver. He was born to Harold and Catherine Bulanek, along with siblings James, Rodger, Carolyn and Elizabeth. He met and married Beverly Fulgham on Sept. 19, 1969. Although later separating, she brought son Steve Fulgham to the marriage and soon after they had Terry (Allison), Kenneth and daughter Carrie (Jeromie).

He spent the majority of the last 15 years in Wyoming with his daughter Carrie, her husband Jeromie and grandchildren Brandon, ShyAnn and AriAnna. He was so excited for the arrival of his second great-grandchild Julian Anthony to granddaughter AriAnna in February. He’s spent most of his time devoted to his grandchildren. He was happiest doing something for or with them any time he could.

He attended every school function he could including sports, band/choir concerts, play productions and award ceremonies. He never skipped one if he could help it. He always made sure to tell them how proud he was and how well they did, no matter the score at the end. His love for his grandchildren was never-ending.

He could go anywhere and find someone and talk his or her ears off. No matter where he went he never failed making a new friend, even if it was just for that conversation. He had an endless supply of corny jokes to tell you. He was constantly aiming to make you laugh. He had new jokes for every day but a select few he would tell everyone whenever he got the chance. He loved to try and get you to laugh even when that was the last thing you wanted to do. His sense of humor is greatly missed.

He loved to share stories of his life long career and the many adventures he embarked on as a semi-truck driver. He had a very giving personality, and he would give you his last dollar, the shirt off his back or anything else you needed if he could, or he would find a way to do so if needed. He went out of his way to get certain little special things for people when he saw them and thought of you if you could use it or had mentioned you needed it. He was fond of relaxing at home taking care of his dog while they napped and watched their favorite television shows or played games. His contagious laugh and loving smile will be greatly missed. He will always be remembered for that and for his loving devotion to children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, sister Elizabeth and youngest son Kenneth. He is survived by siblings James, Rodger and Carolyn; children Terry and Carrie; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

