Death Notice

Charles Richard Lawrence Collins

Charles Richard Lawrence Collins, 55, of Powell, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at noon at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell.

Viewing/visitation will

be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following the services.

Burial of cremains will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell at a later date. Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell is in charge or arrangements.

