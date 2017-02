Sandy Green

Vicenta Sandra “Sandy” Green of Lovell died Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Billings Clinic in Billings due to chemotherapy complications.

Visitation and services will be held Friday, Feb. 24, with an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lovell.

A full obituary will follow.

