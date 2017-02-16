Sept. 10, 1927 – Feb. 8, 2017

E. Bob Lynn, age 89, of Denver, Colo., died Feb. 8, 2017. Bob was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Lovell, the oldest child of Ervin and Clea Lynn. He grew up in Lovell, graduating from Lovell High School.

After high school Bob served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He then attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a degree in geology. He became a professional photographer and was employed for decades in the oil-gas and mining industries, continuing further independent work as a photographer until just prior to his death. His work often required travel to very remote parts of the U.S. and at times foreign countries with Bob often travelling by helicopter to get the pictures he wanted.

Throughout his life, Bob was an independent, self-sufficient person who taught himself many skills such as auto mechanics, electronics and anything having to do with home repair. He also served as a scoutmaster for many years and is well remembered for that contribution.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle of 53 years, his parents and sister Marjorie Glenn. He is survived by his two brothers Bart and Dennis Lynn, his children Dallas Lynn, Deeann Nielsen, Charee Paddack and Enid Elizabeth Lynn, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and an extended family of relatives.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 17, at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell followed by burial alongside his wife at the Lovell Cemetery.

