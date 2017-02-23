Oct. 23, 1940 – Feb. 17, 2017

Gary Harmon Averett, 76, of Greybull died at Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home between Basin and Greybull on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Gary was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Lovell to George Wesley and Minnie Nae (Harmon) Averett. He grew up in Lovell and received his schooling in Lovell.

Gary worked as a dryer operator at M-I Swaco in Greybull. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children James (Kelly) Averett of Greybull, Laura (Kevin) Haley of Walters, Okla., Lola Pritchett of Lander, Charles Averett of Austin, Texas, Bobbie Coverman of Austin and Susan (Steve) Spaur of Farmington, N.M., 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sisters, Laura Ann (Dick) Heron of Lovell and Bonnie Hinkley of Casper.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Minnie Averett; one brother, James Wesley Averett; and two grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later this summer.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

