March 29, 1942 – Jan. 21, 2017

Hans Floyd Hansen, 74, of Kenai, Alaska, died unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2017.

Services were held Jan. 28, 2017, at the LDS chapel in Soldotna.

He was born March 29, 1942, in Lovell to Hans Floyd and Reva Foote Hansen.

Hans was raised in northern Wyoming, where he spent busy years in the Big Horn Mountains and the Pryor Mountains of Montana. He attended schools in Wyoming, graduating with the class of 1960 from Lovell High School. He then earned his A.S. Degree from Northwest Community College in Powell, his B.S. Degree in Animal Science and his M.S Degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

He married Helen Joan Fuller on Sept. 9, 1961. They were joined by four rambunctious sons, Daniel Hans, Douglas John, Dallas Floyd and Derek William.

Hans’ early occupations included farming and ranching, chemistry, construction, mining and anything else that offered a challenge or allowed him to drive big trucks. After college, he began his career with Farmers Home Administration in Carson, N.D., then served as county supervisor for FHA in Forsyth, Mont., for 11 years.

Hans made a trip to Alaska in 1986, and the rest was history. The couple made it an official move to Kenai in 1989, and were followed by whatever family was not already there.

Hans’ pursuits led him to various professions, including the oilfield industry, property management, soil remediation, as a refrigeration specialist in the fishing industry and lastly in the retail sporting goods area. He was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and especially loved serving as a church Family History Library consultant, pursuing a love of genealogical research he inherited from his mother.

Hans is survived in Alaska by his wife of 55 years, sons Dan (Hara) of Nikiski, Doug (Jocelyn) and Dallas of Kenai and Derek (Mandi) of Anchorage, sister Janet (Leon) Mickelson of Lovell, brother Mac (Neta) of Cody, brother-in-law Dustin (Barbara) Fuller of Worland, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

His life was hallmarked by his code of honor, his strong, quiet demeanor, his fun-loving sense of humor and good nature and his sense of loyalty, dependability and perseverance. He taught his posterity the love of family by example; his wife considers him forever her hero, and his grandchildren knew there would always be a safe haven in the crook of “Papa’s” arm.

The family was honored to have received so many gifts of kindness by way of flowers, notes, calls, acts of service, endless food and generous expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to all of those who helped with the services and dinner, and to Hans’ Walmart family for their generosity, friendship and support.

“It has been an unexpected blessing to see just how much positive influence one truly good man can have on the world around him. Let us remember him for that,” his family wrote.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

