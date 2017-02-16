Louis A. Anderson (Ret) Lt. Col.

July 1, 1943 – Feb. 11, 2017

It is with saddened hearts the family announces the death of Louis Anderson on Feb. 11, 2017. Lou was born in Cody on July 1, 1943, to Louis Edward and Frieda Doerr Anderson. He graduated from Lovell High School and then attended both Northwest Community College and the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he graduated with honors.

After graduation Lou joined the United States Air Force and was sent to pilot training in Texas. After pilot training, he was sent to Vietnam (1968-69), where he flew the C-7A (Caribou) aircraft. Upon returning to the states he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command, where he was trained and flew the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft.

He was later assigned to the following military bases: Castle Air Force Base, Grissom Air Force Base, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Barksdale Air Force Base and as the Air Force Advisor to the Utah Air Guard in Salt Lake City, where he finished his career. He also served with the Audit Agency at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Louis attended the University of Wyoming, where he was sent by the military to complete his master’s degree in business administration. He retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel. Louis was awarded numerous medals in honor of his dedication and service to the U.S. Air Force.

Louis loved flying airplanes and dedicated his career willingly and honorably to the United States of America. He was very proud of his family and loved his grandchildren.

He was married to Suzanne Brown in 1969 and they were blessed with two children: Brooke and Brandt.

Louis is survived by his wife of 48 years in Fruit Heights, Utah, his daughter Brooke (Christopher) Marston, son Brandt (Krista) Anderson, his mother Frieda Doerr Wheeler and his siblings John Anderson and Chadd Wheeler of Lovell and Billings.

Louis was preceded in death by his father Louis Edward, his brother Russell Anderson and his stepfather George Wheeler.

Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at 170 North Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, Utah.

A viewing was held prior to the service at the Russon Brothers Mortuary in Farmington, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Funeral services will also be held in Lovell on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. at Haskell Funeral Home followed by a service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

