Neil Lewis Hopkin

Nov. 4, 1936 – Feb. 1, 2017

Neil Lewis (Hoppy) Hopkin, 80, of Lovell died at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Feb. 1, 2017.

Neil was born in Billings to Leo Nephi Hopkin and Ila May Lewis on Nov. 4, 1936. He grew up in Lovell.

Neil played football and wrestled for Lovell High School. He enjoyed his leatherwork and spending time with family, and he loved milking cows. He was an extremely hard worker. He started working at a young age for his grandpa, C.A. Lewis. He went on to work for Rodney Crosby, Nicholls & Lewis and the sugar factory. He took pride in his work and everything he did.

He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Kay Bischoff on Oct. 28, 1955. They had three children, Kirk, Brenda and Carrie, whom he loved deeply.

Neil is survived by his wife, Kay Hopkin, son Kirk (Angela) Hopkin, daughter Carrie (Dave) Dausman, sisters Helen Cockrell and Charlotte Lewis, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Jolley, brother John Hopkin, sister Hazel Wambeke, father Leo Hopkin and mother Ila Hopkin. He was loved by all and will be missed.

Services were held at the LDS Church in Lovell on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

