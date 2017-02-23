March 3, 1945 – Feb. 6, 2017

Phillip Lee Greer died at his home in Casper on Feb. 6, 2017. He was born March 3, 1945, in Gillette to Orville and Shirley Ogden Greer, the youngest of two children.

Phil attended Greybull High School, graduating as valedictorian, class of 1963. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served as a specialist 4th class in Vietnam. He attended many colleges receiving multiple degrees, leading to his career as a geologist.

He loved traveling, searching for artifacts and antiques. He looked forward to every class reunion with great anticipation. He spent the last several years dedicated to researching the Johnson County War in hopes of completing a book on the subject.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother. Survived by his sister, Beverly (Vic) McDarment of Lovell, nephews Jeff Trumbull of Sydney, Neb., Rex (Kathy) Trumbull of Torrington and Craig Trumbull of Lovell, two great-nephews, one great-niece and two great-great-nieces.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

