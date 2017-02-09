Regional middle school spelling bee held in Lovell

Top honors went to two Lovell Middle School students who beat out students from Rocky Mountain, Greybull and Cloud Peak at the regional middle school spelling bee held at LMS on Monday.

First place went to seventh-grader Amos Monterde, who sealed his win after correctly spelling the word “nonviolent.” During the contest, Monterde and other middle school student contestants correctly spelled dozens of other words most adults would find challenging.

Monterde and second place winner Kyler Marchant, an eighth-grader at LMS, went several rounds, at one point exhausting what judges considered the “most difficult” list of words, causing them to switch to an alternative list to sort out the winner. Marchant, a former Lovell Elementary School spelling bee champion, challenged Monterde throughout the competition, until he was finally stumped by the word “resonate.”

Monterde said he considers himself a pretty good speller, but admitted to guessing on a few words. This wasn’t his first spelling bee win, either. He took first place in the Lovell Elementary School Spelling Bee when he was in the fifth grade and was first alternate at LMS last year.

Aaralyn Riley of Cloud Peak Middle School took third place in the competition, bumping out her nearest competitor with the correct spelling of the word “poisonous.”

All three students are now qualified to compete at the State Spelling Bee Championship, which will be held in Rock Springs at Western Wyoming Community College on March 11. The top spellers at the state event are eligible for cash prizes and for the opportunity to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. May 28–June 3, 2017.

The purpose of the spelling bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage.

