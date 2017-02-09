Jan. 22, 1969 – Feb. 3, 2017

Wendy Sue Skiver died Feb. 3, 2017, in Cody. She was born in Red Bluff, Calif., Jan. 22, 1969.

Wendy spent her childhood in California, attending Los Molinas schools and graduating in 1987. She was the Homecoming queen in high school and remained her family’s queen the rest of her life.

Wendy married Robert Landingham in 1988 and was blessed with a son, RC, Sept. 2, 1990. She then married Ty Skiver, Dec. 12, 1997, in Las Vegas, Nev. Their daughter Sydney was born Sept. 10, 1996.

Wendy’s passions included Ty and their children, family and so many friends too numerous to name. She was always a people’s person – touching so many lives as she fought her battle against cancer for more than three years.

Wendy kept a lovely home, always welcoming anyone at anytime – especially RC’s rodeo buddies. She cooked for them, provided beds, did their laundry and cheered them on at rodeos, playing the part of their mother when they were away from their own.

Wendy was very involved in RC’s rodeo career, having been able to watch him compete at the National Finals Rodeo in December 2016, winning two of the 10 performances.

Sydney and Marty are expecting Wendy and Ty’s first grandchild in March. Oh, how Wendy fought to be able to hold little Miss Lyndzy Lane in her arms. She was extremely proud of the fact Sydney was beginning to follow in her footsteps, being an excellent homemaker and mother.

Wendy’s special interests included rodeo, yard sales (another thing she was queen of) and home interior decorating, and she was a wonderful cook.

She had her own cleaning service for several years, making great friends with her clients.

In 2006, Ty and Wendy moved from California to Pendleton, Ore., where Ty had the opportunity to carve leather for the Hamley Saddle Company. Wendy continued her cleaning service there, continuing to make many more new friends.

In 2013, Ty and Wendy decided to move to Wyoming to be nearer to family because of her declining health. She fell in love with being a housewife and her little home on the ranch.

Wendy always had the most beautiful smile, even at her most difficult times. Her family asks friends to remember her just that way – smiling!

Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Duane Drenon, mother Judy Heal, grandmother Lois Drenon and grandparents Bud and Dora Potter. She is survived by husband Ty, son RC, daughter Sydney, brothers AJ and Travis Kevie and all of her dear family members and her close friends.

There will be a celebration of Wendy’s life March 11, 2017, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Basin. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.

Cremation services were

entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home of Cody. An online memorial is available at www.ballardfh.com.

