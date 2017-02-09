Aug. 24, 1913 – Feb. 1, 2017

Zona Lynn Bird, 103, died Feb. 1, 2017, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

She was born in Lovell on Aug. 24, 1913, the daughter of Samuel Lynn and Elizabeth Johnson Lynn. She was raised and educated in Lovell. On June 27, 1948, Zona married Everett L. Bird and they set out to see the world as part of his duties as an Air Force officer.

They spent many years enjoying postings in England and France. A son, Dusten Lyle Bird, was born in Germany on Jan. 20, 1952. The family later moved to an extended posting in Honolulu, Hawaii. Everett and Zona moved on to retirement in Sonoma, Calif. In recent years, they moved back to Lovell.

Zona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everett, her son Dusten and by her brother Juan J. Lynn and sister-in-law Helen Bird Lynn.

She is survived by her granddaughter Christy Bird

(Kent) Graham; two great-

grandchildren, Toni Justine Bird and Anthony Wayne Brown Jr.; her daughter-in-law Cynthia Bird; a host of nieces and nephews; and her good and loyal friends, Ann and Paul Larson, Marva and Wayne Walker and Cheri Bischoff.

Funeral services for Zona were held at Haskell Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Lovell Cemetery.

