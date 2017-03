Teri Jo Pine

Teri Jo (Terry) Pine died Thursday March 9, 2017.

A viewing will take place at Haskell Funeral Home on Sunday, March 12, from 6 – 8 p.m

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell on Monday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Lovell Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101