Jean Louise Slane

Jean Louise Slane, 84, of Casper, died on March 14, 2017. Slane was born in Kane and grew up on the Dry Head Ranch.

Services will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home, 600 C.Y. Avenue in Casper, on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m., with a reception following the service.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101