Aug. 28, 1924 – March 5, 2017

Edith Louise Dodenhoff of Frederica, Del., died Sunday, March 5, 2017. She was 92.

Edith was born Aug. 28, 1924, in Middleboro, Mass., to the late Hazel (Long) and Wilfred Deane Sr. She married her soul mate Edgar in 1942. They celebrated 66 years together prior to his passing in 2009.

She retired from the State of Delaware, having worked as a cafeteria aide, secretary and teacher’s aide.

Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and most importantly spending time with her family.

Edith enjoyed camping and traveled to 49 out of 50 states. She never turned down an adventure. She went hang gliding at 84 and walked in the Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma 5K each July for the last four years in memory of her granddaughter Linda. She had a great memory and never forgot a birthday. Everybody she met became family and she was “Grammie” to all.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Deb Beard, Mae Maranville and Marion Buttermore; two brothers, Wilfred Jr. and John; and two granddaughters, Linda Smith and Heather Dodenhoff.

She is survived by a large loving family including her children: Paul of Frederica, Del., Edgar Jr. (Carol) of The Villages, Fla., David (Vicki) of The Villages, Sally of Felton, Del., Noel (Nancy) of Williamsburg, Va., and John (Vicky) of Magnolia, Del., “Paul Bill Dave whoever you are” and an honorary son, Charles Cole of Frederica; her sister Barbara Kinney of Middleboro, Mass.; her grandchildren: Bob (Tina) Smith, April Dodenhoff, Patty (John) Dolloff, Scott (Dawn) Dodenhoff, PJ Rooney and Julie Babbin, Michelle (Duncan) Phyfe, Derek (Dawn) Dodenhoff, William (Amy) Dodenhoff, Debbi Dodenhoff, David Dodenhoff Jr., Amy Dodenhoff and Jon Levy, Kevin (Lisa) MacFarland, Lisa (Brian) Johnson, Jami Dodenhoff, Kara Dodenhoff, Brandon Vachelli and Renee Tolentino, Josh (Emily) Vachelli, Jennifer King and Keola Yuen; her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Erin and Deane Smith, Samantha, Sabrina Xavier Thompson, James, Joseph and Jacob Dolloff, Nicholas and Jane Goddard, Jack Rooney, Duncan and Meghan Phyfe, Derek Jr., Owen and John Dodenhoff, Ethan and Elisha Dodenhoff, Shannon and Jack Clary, Brea and David Baker, Mya and Rhea MacFarland, Erica, Shane, Natalie and Bryce Johnson, Eliana and Jenessa Vachelli, Mason Vachelli and Journey Yuen; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.

A celebration of Edith’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to the charity of your choice.

