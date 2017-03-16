Jan. 30, 1992 – March 6, 2017

Evan Michael Frost was born in Powell on Jan. 30, 1992, to Stuart and Holly Frost. He was raised and attended school in Lovell. He recently celebrated his 25th birthday. He died March 6, 2017, at his home in Laramie, where he was pursuing a degree in physiology.

From a young age he was eager to learn all that the world had to offer, and he continually impressed his family with how quickly he learned and retained information. For instance, by age 2 he could recite all the planets in order and describe unique characteristics of each. This fascination resulted in his desire to become an astronaut.

In his kindergarten yearbook his mother wrote affectionately, “Evan loves life and shows it by wanting to learn everything there is to know about the world, including things that are out of this world. Evan is also very kind and respectful and we believe he treasures his family as we treasure him.”

Growing up Evan and the children in the family spent many spirited hours playing video games, dressing up, putting on variety shows and making a total mess of grandma’s house.

Evan enjoyed multiple extracurricular activities including baseball, basketball, choir and band, but guitar and golf were by far his favorites. He began teaching himself to play the guitar and later pursued lessons with Ron McClure, who he admired. It quickly became a meaningful family activity between him, his father and his sister Olivia. Evan began his love for golf in 2006 and at that time encouraged his Grandpa Dave to join him on the course. Now most of his family enjoys participating in the sport. He played numerous tournaments with his family and friends and won often.

Throughout high school he worked at the local golf course and was a member of the Lovell Bulldogs golf team, where he earned All-State status, second place at the state championship and the title of Regional Golf Champion.

During his senior year he was nominated as homecoming king and graduated high school as valedictorian. Evan received several scholarships to attend college and was also fortunate to spend time in Indianapolis living and traveling with Dr. Shane Mangus. During that time he witnessed the harvesting and transplanting of organs throughout the eastern United States.

Evan was smart and incredibly talented in many ways and brought much joy to his family and peers through his charismatic and outgoing personality. The loss of Evan will leave a void in all of us forever.

Evan is survived by his parents Holly Frost and Stuart and Shelby Frost; siblings Andie, Treyson, Olivia and Julian; grandparents David and Julie Frost and Suzanne Willis; great-grandmother Laurine Frost; aunts and uncles Michael and Andrea Frost, Sheridan and Danny May and Sarah Willis; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle Russell Andrew “Andy”

Van Horn and his cousin Joseph Strom.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101