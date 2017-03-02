Fink receives Chamber customer service honor

Good cooking and a pleasant attitude has won Sara Fink, a longtime cook at the Four Corners Bar the honor of being named this month’s winner of the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award.

Those taking the time to submit written comments about Fink said she was “a good cook” and provided “good service.” Comments like “super nice” and “always happy to wait on customers” were also offered. One commenter noted that Fink is “helpful with all people and always smiling.” In some

of the other comments Fink was described as “very pleasant” and “always smiling.” Someone wrote she was a joy to be around. Many raved about her good cooking.

Fink has been an employee of the Four Corners for nine years.

“She’s my right hand woman,” said Four Corners owner Audrey Bay. “She is a joy to be around.”

The Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce award was designed to reward employees like Fink and the businesses they work for by allowing customers to offer comments submitted in writing at the place of service.

Nomination forms and ballot boxes for the award are available in businesses throughout the community that are Chamber members. A committee reviews the completed entry forms on a monthly basis and selects the employee who will be honored that month. Fink received a gift of $25 worth of chamber bucks and the Four Corners is now the temporary home of a traveling hospitality mascot, Rio the Wild Mustang, until another recipient is named.

The next employee customer service award recipient will be named at the Chamber’s general meeting on the third Monday in March.

By Patti Carpenter