Honeyman named 2A Five Rivers Conference Coach of the Year 

There is no higher compliment than being named the best-of-the-best by your peers, and that is exactly the level of acknowledgment Rocky Mountain High School girls basketball coach Eric Honeyman received from his peers at the conclusion of the 2A Five Rivers Conference season.

This is Honeyman’s fourth year as head coach for the Lady Grizzlies. Previously, he worked with the girls team as an assistant coach for about three years, including one year as a volunteer, often focusing on building the skill level and confidence of its team members.

“Eric’s done a great job for us,” said RMHS Athletic Director Tobee Christiansen. “He’s a coach that’s personable to the kids. They feel in touch with him and safe to address their concerns. He holds a hard line between being a friend and being a coach but at the same time he’s both to them.”

Under Honeyman’s leadership, the team took second place in the regional tournament this season after entering the competition as the number one seed for the 2A Northwest division. The girls went on to a third-place finish in the state tournament.

“He’s done a great job with the program,” said Christiansen. “He’s won some big games and he’s been there for every game. He’s a good X and O guy. He’s good with strategy and game plan. He’s a good motivator, too.”

Christiansen said it’s been a while since a Rocky coach has received this high honor.

“He has a lot of integrity,” said Christiansen. “He’s as honest as they come and a good person all around.”

Christiansen said the team gets the benefit of “an extra set of eyes” since Honeyman’s wife is very supportive of his coaching commitment.

“I think you have to have that kind of support behind you, especially as a head coach,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen noted that Honeyman, like many coaches, puts in a lot of extra hours studying game film and working on strategy.

“From an AD standpoint, he’s very easy to work with,” said Christiansen. “He’s always prepared from the basketball aspect and all the paperwork and all of the little things that have to get done as a coach. He just does a good job all around.

“He’s also about as humble as they come and he’s been that way all along. He’s a sincere guy, who gives a lot of credit to his assistants and others. They did a heck of job, too, but he’s the one who put that staff together and he’s one of the reasons they work so well together.”

By Patti Carpenter