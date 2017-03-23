James William Sanderson

Sept. 12, 1971- March 16, 2017

James “Jimmy” William Sanderson, 45, of Powell died on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in a single car accident.

Jimmy was born in Dover, Ohio, on Sept. 12, 1971. He lived a big portion of his life in Deaver/Frannie area, attending elementary school in Frannie, middle school in Deaver, and graduating from Rocky Mountain High School in Byron. After graduating from high school, Jimmy moved to West Virginia, where he worked in roofing and enjoyed doing that type of work. He returned to Wyoming and was working for Redd’s Roofing.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and just having fun playing any sport.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebbeca, and son Aaron, who reside in West Virginia. He is also survived by parents Thomas R. Sanderson and Enid Brimhall Sanderson of Deaver; brothers Dirk (Cindi) Sanderson of Plain City, Utah and Bob (Kristina) Sanderson of St. Joseph, Mich.; sisters Molly (Kent) Kaiser of Byron, Roberta Blosser of Fairmont, W. Va. and Lisa Masters, of Fairmont, W. Va., along with many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place, and services will be held in West Virginia.

