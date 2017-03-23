June 30, 1932 – March 14, 2017

Jean Louise Slane, age 84, of Casper, died on March 14, 2017. She was born June 30, 1932, in Kane, to Jennie and Tuffy Abbott.

Jean grew up on the Dry Head Ranch in Montana and graduated from high school in Lovell. As a teenager, Jean worked as a mail carrier for the Big Horn Canyon ranches.

She made lifelong friends on the route and had several exciting adventures in the winter months. Jean married the love of her life, J. Clyde Slane, on Sept. 25, 1959.

Jean worked at and retired from First Interstate Bank. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, painting and crafting. She is survived by her loving husband Clyde, her daughter Patti Jolly, son-in-law Byron Jolly, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Poncho.

Services were held at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper on Saturday, March 18, 2017. In memory of Jean, contributions can be made to the Casper Humane Society.

