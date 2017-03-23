Lundberg named 2A NW top coach 

After leading the Lovell Bulldogs to the 2A Northwest Conference title, Lovell High School boys basketball coach Craig Lundberg was named the Five Rivers Conference Coach of the Year in voting held at the 2A West Regional Tournament in Riverton last month.

The fourth-year head coach led the Bulldogs to a 21-6 record this year and third-place finishes at both Regionals and State.

“Craig is a pretty good communicator,” Lovell Athletic Director Joe Koritnik said. “Watching him in practice, the way he works with his players, he does a good job with how he gets across to his players what he wants them to do. He has a good rapport with his players. They like him.

“He cares about his players. There’s a good chemistry.”

Koritnik said Lundberg knows how to develop players, pointing out improvement made by players like Trace Murphey, Kyle Wolvington and Brandon Teter.

“He gives players a chance to grow as players and add things to their game,” he said.

Koritnik noted that players also want to work hard for Coach Lundberg.

“His kids play hard throughout the game, like the game with Pine Bluffs (for third place at State),” the AD said. “He’s obviously motivating them to play to their potential.

“He’s very deserving of the award. He puts a lot of time into the program, including summer camps and open gym. He gives time for players to come in and work on their game, and that’s a crucial part of getting better. It’s a fun team to watch. I think he did a good job coaching them. He did a good job for us.”

By David Peck