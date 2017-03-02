Melba Elanora Nicholls Tippetts

March 2, 1925 – Feb. 26, 2017

Melba E. Tippetts of Lovell died at the New Horizons Care Center on Feb. 26, 2017. She was 92 years old.

Melba was born in Lovell on March 2, 1925, to Herbert A. Nicholls and Julia Ann Scheeler Nicholls. She grew up in the town of Lovell with her brother, George, and attended Lovell schools.

On Sept. 16, 1942, she married Ivan E. Tippetts. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on Nov. 22, 1997.

She was a city girl who turned into a country girl. She enjoyed her life living in the country, traveling between the farm and the Dryhead Ranch. She learned a lot about farming and ranching, yet retained her city girl charm.

She spent many years working as a cashier in Safeway and later Food Farm grocery stores. She was noted for her hard work and dedication. In her later years she worked for the American Colloid Company as a custodian, cleaning the offices. Many will remember her as a Cub Scout leader. She loved that calling and did an exceptional job.

Melba is survived by her children Michele Corbett of Lovell, Julie Anne (Dave) Frost of Lovell, Leslie (Connie) Tippetts of Lovell, Denys (Bob) Tippie of Sheridan, Rand (Anne) Tippetts of Lovell, Shawn (Pauline) Tippetts of Lovell, Casey (Deborah) Tippetts of Buffalo and Corey Tippetts of Lovell, 24 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Edna Tippetts of Lovell and Shirley Spates of Long Beach, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her parents; one brother, George; one grandchild, Tracey Liggett, and son-in-law Jerry Corbett.

Viewing and family visitation will be held at Haskell Funeral Home on Friday, March 3, from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, with Bishop Neil Mayes conducting the funeral service.

Burial will be at the Lovell Cemetery.

The Melba Tippetts family would like to thank all those who have offered their love, care and support.

