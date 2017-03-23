Navy captain highlights chamber banquet Saturday

U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin Parker will be the featured speaker at the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Dinner and Awards Banquet to be held this Saturday, March 25, at the Lovell Community Center.

Parker, commanding officer of the USS John P. Murtha, a newly commissioned San Antonio Class amphibious assault ship, will speak about how his Wyoming roots have influenced his career in the Navy. A native of Casper and one of only two active captains in the U.S. Navy from Wyoming, Capt. Parker is the husband of Lovell High School graduate Lisa Revelle Parker and the son-in-law of Cliff and Marilyn Revelle of Lovell.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. catered by the Four Corners Bar with dinner to follow at 6:30. On the menu are baked chicken and sliced beef au jus.

Numerous awards will be presented: the annual Outstanding Citizen award, the annual Outstanding Educator awards for School Districts One and Two, the third Farmer/Rancher of the Year award and the annual Lovell Inc. Trailblazer and Entrepreneur awards. Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship winners will be announced, and a special President’s Award will be presented by Chamber President Joseph Shumway, who will also serve as master of ceremonies.

Capt. Parker

Capt. Parker enlisted in the United States Navy in 1985 as a nuclear-trained electrician aboard the submarine USS Parche (SSN-683). He received his commission in 1991. His most recent operational assignment was Commanding Officer of the guided missile frigate USS Crommelin (FFG 37) home-ported in Hawaii, where he conducted a Western Pacific deployment.

His previous assignments have included: USS Germantown (LSD 42); USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199); USS Beleau Wood (LHA 3); USS LaSalle (AGF 3); and USS John L. Hall (FFG 32).

His shore assignments have included: Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve Center Columbus, Georgia; OPNAV Augmentation Cell (N3IPS); U.S. 6th Fleet in Naples, Italy and OPNAV Strategy and Policy (N513). In 2006, Parker served as the Navy Legislative Fellow for Congressman Gene Taylor.

Capt. Parker earned a Master of Arts in National Resource

Strategy and a Certificate in Long Term Strategy from National Defense University (2013); a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs, Far East, Asia and Pacific from Naval Postgraduate School (1997); and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Regents College of New York (1990).

Capt. Parker reported as Commanding Officer of the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) in April 2015. The USS Murtha is currently based in San Diego.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal and various unit, service and campaign awards.