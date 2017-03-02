March 2, 1962 – Feb. 20, 2017

Patti (Fisher) Dover was born on March 2, 1962, to David and Wilma Fisher in Powell. She was the fourth of seven children.

She died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

She graduated from Cowley High School in 1980, where she was homecoming queen and an active cheerleader.

She married the love of her life, Bret Dover, in 1981, and they started their family soon after. Their married life was filled with adventures of moving to multiple states and using their many talents to support their family.

Patti enjoyed crafting and was an amazing embroiderer. She even had several handcrafted items published in magazines. She had a great love for fabric, buttons and tiny trinkets, but what she loved the most were her grandchildren. She loved spending time with all 11 of them and was excited to meet baby number 12, coming this fall.

She is survived by her mother, Wilma Fisher of Pocatello, Idaho, her six siblings, her husband, Bret, children Emily (Buddy) Zahm, Chad (Tara) Dover, Aubri (Lance) Lewis and Todd (Chynoa) Dover, all of Pocatello, and her mother-in-law, Marilyn Dover.

Her family received friends at a viewing that was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101