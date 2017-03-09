May 16, 1938 – March 5, 2017

Phillip “Phil” Allen Juillard, age 78, of Basin, Wyoming passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Wyoming Medical Center Emergency Room in Casper, Wyoming.

Phil was born on May 16, 1938, to Kenneth Harvey Juillard and Mary Jane (Bernath) Juillard in a log cabin farmhouse near Stryker, Ohio. He graduated from high school in Stryker and went to college at Taylor University and went on to Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio, where he majored in music and minored in physical education.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Ellen Osborn on December 27, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio.

He taught briefly in Ohio before moving his family to Wyoming in 1964. He taught and coached at Fort Washakie, Manderson, Greybull, Burlington, Pine Bluffs, Ten Sleep and Basin. His love for sports and singing was only superseded by his love for his family and ultimately for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was a lifelong member of the Gideons and was very active in that organization. He attended the First Baptist Church in Basin and attended the Lovell Bible Church.

He loved singing for the Lord. He started in a family quartet with his mother, father and brother, Kent. He started his own family quartet when his three oldest children were old enough to sing harmony. When they grew up he started a gospel group called “Gospel Notes” that sang in many places around the Big Horn Basin.

Phil enjoyed the farm life and raised sheep and goats. He enjoyed reading history books and recycling.

Phil was involved in local politics, as well, serving on the Basin City Council from 1979 to 1988 before being elected as mayor where he served from 1989 to 2010. He was very community-oriented and served on many of the local boards.

Phil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Juillard of Basin, Wyoming, and six children: Joel and Bonita (Zimbelman) Juillard of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kevin and Charmaine (Silva) Juillard of Copperas Cove, Texas, Kristine Juillard of Archbold, Ohio, Cindy Juillard of Basin, Wyoming, Jodi and Ken Sproles of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Cory Juillard of Arvada, Colorado; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; his brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Shirley Juillard of Stryker, Ohio; and his sister, Ann Shoemaker of Indiana.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Jane Juillard.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Riverside High School Gym, Basin, Wyoming, with Pastor Kent Dempsey as officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Phil’s name will be received at Security State Bank, P.O. Box 531, Basin, WY 82410, with proceeds of the fund to go to the Gideons.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

Paid obituary

