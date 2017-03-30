Rocky track team flexes muscles in Greybull

It was a strong start to the 2017 spring track and field season for the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies Saturday as both the Grizz and Lady Grizz placed near the top in the 11-team field at the Bill Gerrard Memorial in Greybull.

Official results show the Grizz finishing second to Big Horn, 172-154.5, but Rocky coach Tobee Christiansen said Big Horn was improperly awarded points in the 400-meter relay because the top Ram team was disqualified for a handoff out of the exchange zone and the Big Horn “B” team had not been designated as the scoring team. Another Big Horn “B” team was also awarded points improperly in the 1,600-meter relay, he said, and thus, the Grizz likely won the meet.

“I would imagine they’ll change it,” Christiansen said Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Grizzlies placed a strong third in Greybull, finishing just below champion Wind River and second-place Big Horn.

One of the highlights was the one-two-three finish in the high jump for the Grizzlies. Junior Lathan May won the event, clearing 6-2, and junior Jonathan Allred placed second, sophomore Ethan Price third, both at 6 feet. Allred placed second based on the number of misses.

“Lathan hasn’t spent a lot of time on it this year yet. It’s nice to see them go one, two, three and all three get prequalified (for State),” Christiansen said. “That takes a little stress off of them.

“It was fun to see. It’s always good to look down there and see all three (still left jumping) wearing your school jersey.”

Another highlight for the Grizz was the performance of the hurdlers: juniors Tristan Jewell and May and senior Gehrig Sweat.

Jewell won both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He prequalified for State in the 110s, running a time of 16.23, and Sweat also prequalified in the event, placing third in a time of 16.52. May placed seventh at 17.9.

Jewell won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.22, just a 10th of a second off qualifying time, and Sweat was seventh at 44.87.

“He looked strong; he ran well,” Christiansen said of Jewell. “He’s a little taller, a little stronger, a little faster. Both (Jewell and Sweat) are just a little off where they were last year. I think you’re going to see them both down in the 15s this year.”

Zac Zier won the discus and easily prequalified for State with a throw of 149-11. Christiansen said Zier scratched on a throw of around 160 feet that brought a gasp from the spectators and should soon be throwing consistently the upper 150-foot range.

“It was fun to watch,” Christiansen said.

Austin Grohman placed sixth with a personal record throw of 109-11, Coach C said, and Brenen Hinckley was eighth at 104-9.

Zier also placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42-2½.

The Rocky 400-meter relay team of Sweat, May, Jewell and Cole Simmons prequalified for State with a winning time of 46.21, “and we’ve got some room for improvement, too,” Christiansen added.

Senior Dominic Twomey had a busy day, running the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 56.28, finished seventh in the 800 at 2:23, placed third in the 1,600 at 5:19.41 and was third in the 3,200 at 12:33.65.

“Dominic ran in a lot of stuff,” Christiansen said. “We used it as a conditioning meet for distance guys.”

Cole Simmons placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.19, and Skyler Drewes placed fourth in the 400 at 55.56, Travis Simmons sixth at 56.56. Drewes also placed fourth in the 800, covering the two laps in 2:21, and Damon Watts placed fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:54.6.

Noting three placers in the 400 and two in the 800, Christiansen said, “It’s fun to see that middle distance stuff come around. We’ve struggled with that in the past.”

Cole Simmons won the long jump with a jump of 19-10½, and Jewell was third at 19-6.

The 1,600-meter relay quartet of Wyatt Horrocks, Travis Simmons, Spencer Hedges and Zack Milbrad placed fourth with a time of 4:14.81, and the team of Horrocks, Justin Dausman, Drewes and Watts placed second in the 3,200-meter relay, covering the eight laps in 10:01.95.

Girls results

Thrower Mikayla Campbell had a strong meet to start her senior year. She won the discus competition with a throw of 95-7, and although final results showed her winning the shot put with a throw of 36-2 ½, she informed coaches that her best throw was actually in the 32-foot range, which would place her third or fourth.

Fellow senior Livia Higgins returned to action after a year off and placed third in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 18.93 and third in the 300-meter low hurdles at 55.06.

“I thought she looked pretty strong in the 300 hurdles,” Christiansen said. “Her steps looked good.”

Freshmen Malia Hedges and Teagan Townsend placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100

hurdles with times of 19.35 and 19.57, and Hedges placed sixth in the 300 hurdles at 55.83.

Lady Grizz sprinters ran well in Greybull. Senior Marissa Arnold placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.76 followed by Hedges in sixth place at 13.96 and Aubrianne Crosby seventh at 14.06. Six others placed in the top 20.

Arnold also placed sixth in the 200-meter dash, running the half lap in 29.69, with Crosby hot on her heels in seventh at 29.71.

Sophomore Jacque Leonhardt placed third in the 1,600 meters, running the “metric mile” in 6:35.64, and Makaila Twomey placed fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 16:50.8.

The Lady Grizz placed three in the high jump. Senior Brianna Brumwell placed second by clearing 4-8, and senior Mya Meier placed fourth and sophomore Gabie Christensen eighth, both at 4-6, with the finish depending on the number of misses during the competition.

Crosby appeared to have a record-smashing jump in the long jump as the results showed a first-place jump of 21-7½, but Christiansen said meet officials got the numbers backwards and her jump was 12-7½.

The girls 400-meter relay team missed prequalifying by less than 2/10s of a second, Christiansen said, placing second with a time of 54.63. The sprinters were Townsend, Marissa Arnold, Hedges and Crosby.

“For the first time running it, that was good, and we had three freshmen in it,” the coach noted.

The 1,600-meter relay quartet of Naomi Alcala, Abby Arnold, Jasmine Holzwarth and Jacey Ross placed second with a time of 6:01.09, and the foursome of Holzwarth, Katelyn Wood, Twomey and Jacque Leonhardt ran a time of 13:05.31 as the only team in the 3,200-meter relay.

Home meet

The Grizzlies will host the Rocky Mountain Invitational Saturday in Cowley. Christiansen was still working on the schedule at the time of Monday’s interview but said the meet would start at 9 a.m.

Rocky boys results in Greybull were:

100m dash – Spencer Hedges 22nd 13.85; 200m dash – Cole Simmons 3rd 24.19, Wyatt Horrocks 15th 26.65; 400m dash – Drewes 4th 55.56, Dominic Twomey 5th, 56.28, Travis Simmons 6th, 56.56, Damon Watts 12th, 1:01.75; 800m run – Drewes 4th, 2:21, Twomey 7th, 2:23; 1600m run – Twomey 3rd 5:19.41, Watts 9th, 5:57; 3200m run – Twomey 3rd, 12:33.65, Watts 4th, 12:54.6; 110m hurdles – Jewell 1st, 16.23, Gehrig Sweat 3rd, 16.52, Lathan May 7th, 17.9, Justin Dausman 10th, 19.45; 300m hurdles – Jewell 1st, 43.22, Sweat 7th, 44.87, Dausman 11th, 50.21; 400m relay – Rocky 1st, 46.21; 1600m relay – Rocky 4th, 4:14.81; 3200m relay – Rocky 2nd, 10:01.95; high jump – May 1st, 6-2, Allred 2nd, 6-0, Price 3rd, 6-0; long jump – Simmons 1st, 19-10½, Jewell 3rd, 19-6, Allred 13th, 17-8, Zack Milbrad 14th, 17-7, Hedges 26th 15-9½, Austin Ballard 32nd, 15-1, Talon Grant 39th, 11-10½; triple jump – T. Simmons 8th, 37-8, Price 9th, 37-7½, Ballard 17th, 32-5½, Grant 19th, 25-8½; shot put – Zac Zier 4th, 42-2¼, Austin Grohman 10th, 36-0, Alecx Christensen 14th, 34-5, Brenen Hinckley 16th, 33-5¼, Bond 41st, 19-4; discus – Zier 1st 149-11, Grohman 6th, 109-11, Hinckley 8th, 104-9, Christensen 13th, 91-7, Bond 43rd, 51-7.

Rocky girls results in Greybull were:

100m dash – Marissa Arnold 4th, 13.76, Malia Hedges 6th, 13.96, Aubrianne Crosby 7th, 14.06, Gabie Christensen 8th, 14.34 (tie), Teagan Townsend 8th, 14.34 (tie), Jade Sweat 15th, 15.02, Livia Higgins 16th, 15.08, Abby Arnold 17th, Jacey Ross 18th, 15.24, Naomi Alcala 29th, 16.4, Katelyn Wood 31st, 16.44; 200m dash – Arnold 6th, 29.69, Crosby 7th, 29.71, Arnold 12th, 32.74, Alcala 19th, 37.93; 800m run – Jasmine Holzwarth 8th, 3:19; 1600m run – Jacque Leonhardt 3rd, 6:35.64, Holzwarth 8th, 7:45; 3200m run – Makaila Twomey 4th, 16:50.8; 100m hurdles – Higgins 3rd, 18.93, Hedges 5th, 19.35, Townsend 6th, 19.57, Wood 12th, 21.18; 300m hurdles – Higgins 3rd, 55.06, Hedges 6th, 55.83; 400m relay – Rocky 2nd, 54.63; 1600m relay – Rocky 2nd, 6:01.09; 3200m relay – Rocky 1st, 13:05.31; high jump – Brianna Brumwell 2nd, 4-8, Mya Meier 4th, 4-6, Christensen 8th, 4-6; long jump – Crosby 12-7½; triple jump – Townsend 10th, 27-6½, Ross 12th, 25-2½; shot put – Mikayla Campbell 32-2½; discus – Campbell 1st, 95-7.

By David Peck