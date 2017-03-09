June 29, 1927 – March 5, 2017

Rupert Anderson Asay, 89, was born on June 29, 1927, in Lovell. He died March 5, 2017, in Lovell.

Rupert was the son of Leo Asay and Nicoline Anderson Asay. He was married to Lorna Thompson Asay for 66 years.

He lived in Lovell his whole life and worked for Pacific Power and Light for more than 30 years. He was known for his beautiful garden and could fix almost anything.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, five children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He will be buried at the Lovell Cemetery with graveside services on Thursday, March 9, at noon. Lunch will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101