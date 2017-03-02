March 22, 1924 – Feb. 23, 2017

Shirley Jean Sonners Doerr died at the age of 92 on Feb. 23, 2017, in Henderson, Nev. She had been suffering from dementia for several years.

She was born March 22, 1924, in Cody, the daughter of Frank and Helen Sonners. The family moved to Lovell in 1938. Shirley married Gerald Doerr on Feb. 28, 1942, in Billings.

They built the Rose Bowl Drive In restaurant in 1957 and operated it until 1970. It was “the place to go” and well known throughout the Big Horn Basin. They were sealed together for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 5, 1961. They lived in Lovell all their lives, except for the last five years when Shirley lived in Worland and then for the short time after she moved to Henderson to be near her daughter.

Gerald preceded her in death on April 20, 2005, after 63 years of marriage. Shirley was a friend to all and served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She loved teaching and taught all her life in the church, setting an example for many students, friends and family. She was active in many local clubs. She loved knitting, genealogy, crewel, baking, yard work and most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Tim) Doerr Welch of Henderson and Jerry (Carol) Doerr of Worland; her siblings Raymond (Eleanor) Sonners of Vancouver, Wash., Lucille Nicholls of New Braunfels, Texas, and Marjory Lovell of Midvale, Utah, and five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at the Lovell LDS Stake Center on March 18, 2017, at 10 a.m. Viewing will be at the Stake Center from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Lovell Woman’s Club.

